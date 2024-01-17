SHIKAPWASHA FAMILY RULES OUT SUICIDE

The family of the late former Zambia Air Force (ZAF) Commander and Cabinet Minister Ronnie Shikapwasha has dispelled media reports that he committed suicide.

Spokesperson says ex-ZAF commander didn’t shoot self Lt Gen Shikapwasha, 76, died on Monday night at Maina Soko Military Hospital where he was receiving treatment following a shooting incident at his Ibex Hill residence in Lusaka.

Family spokesperson Alex Mapushi, who is Lusaka Province Deputy Permanent Secretary, said what transpired is a shooting incident when Lt Gen Shikapwasha was with his wife at home.

“He did not shoot himself,” Mr Mapushi said.

“There was a shooting that happened in his home. Police are still investigating what happened.

“General Shikapwasha was taken to hospital on Sunday after there was an incident at his house of a gunshot. So, after being operated on from around 18:30 to midnight, they closed him up. After closing him, we were told that he had suffered some damage to some organs, there was going to be a need to open him up again because some parts, the spleen was gone and some other organs in his body.

“On Monday, he was still waiting for them to bring in a surgeon from Ndola, but we were also told his BP was not okay, it kept on fluctuating, so it was dangerous for them to open him up until he stabilised, but unfortunately at 21:43 hours he died in the ICU. He died of acute abdominal secondary gunshot wounds.”