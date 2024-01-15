Unconfirmed reports indicate that General Ronnie Shikapwasha has been shot by wife. He is in critical condition at Maina Soko Hospital

Shikapwasha Shooting, in Critical Condition

Information has emerged that Rev. Lt General Ronald Shikapwasha was shot by his wife or he shot himself last night. Circumstances amd details of the shooting remain unclear.

He is lying critically wounded from the gunshot at Maina Medical Centre.

He was one of Zambia’s finest fighter pilots and served as Zambia’s Airforce Commander.

He also served as MP for Keembe constituency.

Shikapwasha also served as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Home affairs and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

He is also presiding gospel minister of the Jesus Is Life Ministry.

Details about his condition coming later.