SHIKAPWASHA TO BE INTERRED ON SUNDAY

The Government of the Republic of Zambia wishes to inform members of the public of the change in the Official Funeral Programme for the Late Hon. Lt. Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha (Rtd), Former Cabinet Minister of the Republic of Zambia Saturday, 20th January, 2024 to Sunday, 21st January, 2024.

Members of the public are further informed that the Official Funeral Church Service for the Late Hon. Lt. Gen Shikapwasha will now be held at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre, Old Wing and not at the Cathe dral of the Holy Cross as earlier announced.

The Official Funeral Church Service will commence at 10:00 Hours on Sunday, 21t January, 2024 followed by the Official Burial Ceremony at the Leopards Hill Memorial Park at 13:00 Hours.

In this regard, the Day of National Mourning will now be observed on Sunday, 21st January, 2024 from 06:00 Hours to 18:00 Hours during which time al1 flags must fly at half-mast while entertainment programmes should be cancelled or postponed.

Hon. Lt. Gen Shikapwasha, 76, passed on at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka on Monday, 15th January, 2024.

Patrick K Kangwa

SECRETARY TO THE CABINET