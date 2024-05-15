SHIKAPWASHA’S DAUGHTER NOT AWARE FATHER SHOT HIMSELF

By Best Jere

Daughter of Lt. General, Ronnie Shikapwasha has told the Lusaka High Court that she is not aware that her father shot himself.

This is in a case in which Lt General Shikapwasha’s wife Jane Lusengo aged 73 is accused of killing her husband.

When the matter came up for continued cross examination, one of the defense lawyers asked Vanessa Shikapwasha who is on stand as a witness,whether she is aware that her father had a conversation with a physician that he shot himself, and her response was in the negative.

Further, he asked whether she is aware that her father was confirmed conscious at Mina Soko Military Hospital, the witness again answered in the negative.