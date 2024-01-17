SHIKAPWASHA’S WIFE DETAINED FOR ALLEGED MURDER

Police are holding in custody the wife of late Lt. General Ronnie Shikapwasha as the prime suspect in the alleged killing.

The 76 year-old former Zambia Airforce Commander and cabinet minister, died Monday night at Maina Soko Military Hospital after he was shot at his residence in unclear circumstances.

Ballistic experts have since been deployed at the deceased’s Lusaka’s Ibex Hill home to ascertain the cause of the deadly shooting that has shocked the nation.

In an interview with Diamond News, family representative and former First Lady, Dr. Maureen Mwanawasa, says the family will comply with the investigation.

CREDIT: Diamond TV