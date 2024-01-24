Shocking Revelation in Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial – Accused Implicate Kelly Khumalo as the Mastermind Behind the Killing

Accused 1 and 2 in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Muzi Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, have implicated Kelly Khumalo, the former girlfriend of late Senzo Meyiwa, as the person who ordered the killing of the former soccer star. The lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, revealed this information at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses who were present on the night Meyiwa was shot and killed at Kelly’s Vosloorus home claim that two intruders entered the house and demanded cellphones and money. A scuffle ensued, during which Meyiwa was fatally wounded.

During the trial, Gininda stated that their investigation revealed that Ntanzi was the taller intruder who entered the house after accused No 3, Mthobisi Mncube. Ntanzi made a confession to a commissioned officer on June 19th and later made another confession in the presence of his attorney and a magistrate on June 24th. In his confession, Ntanzi implicated Kelly Khumalo as the person who gave the order to kill Senzo Meyiwa.

This is not the first time Kelly’s name has been mentioned in the trial. Cellphone records revealed calls between the number used by accused 5, Fisojuhle Ntuli, and a number registered under Kelly’s name. These calls took place before Meyiwa’s murder, but the contents of the conversation remain unknown to investigators.

According to Sibiya’s confession, he was standing outside at the time Meyiwa was shot and killed, despite naming Marco Buthelezi as the person who killed Meyiwa. However, the investigation has revealed that accused 3, Mncube, was the one who pulled the trigger and killed the former soccer star. Photos downloaded from Mncube’s phone showed him wearing clothes that matched the description of the intruder who entered the house with a gun and had dreadlocks.

All the accused in this case are Zulu-speaking and are known to each other. Photos of the murder weapon used in the killing of Senzo Meyiwa were also found.