SHOULD BILL 10 BE BROUGHT ALIVE AND BE REVIEWED AGAIN ?…***

By Stembridge Sikalundu

We may have forgotten about the TOXIC BILL 10 , one of the most famous bills that has ever been presented to Parliament house, those who recall may still be asking questions why the former ruling party pushed for the success of this bill , it required a 2/3 majority but failed to reach the required threshold , the process of refining the constitution was arguably one of the contentious issues , the ministry of justice prepared and included items which were not submitted by the team which was imposed to draft the contents of the bill . We saw two or three members of Parliament from the opposition then and one from the former ruling party going for and against the bill .

The nation rose to debate about Bill 10 , many citizens opposed the bill but the former ruling party insisted against the wishes of the people , we may recall that LAZ organised a forum which was going to be used to debate about the contents of the bill , unfortunately the former ruling party organised thugs (CARDERS) who brutally attacked and assaulted deligates that were invited for this important gathering , we also recall how leaders in the ruling party confidently said the bill would pass through in parliament whether zambians liked it or not , because they were going to corrupt some Parliamentarians from then the opposition UPND to vote for the bill .

Many zambians may not understand what really was wrong about the TOXIC BILL 10 , it may be necessary to look at it again , some technocrats revealed that the bill was a danger to our democratic system , certain changes in the laws meant to deny the opposition enough political space , issues to do with extending the period for the presidential petition , others insinuated that it had changes which would limit and stop president HAKAINDE HICHILEMA from contesting elections for the fifth time . Many issues were brought out which triggered public interest . May be the bill can be brought alive and commonly be looked at in the context of what is good and what was bad , so that in the future people can have a say using a referendum with reference to what is contained in Bill 10 .

In zambia we have always thought refining laws needs technocrats without people’s participation , many constituitional review commissions in this country have tried but the laws that are recommended are not those the people have submitted , it has been difficult to come up with a people driven constituition because of political interference , regimes always chose to have patterns of laws in the constitution which increase executive powers , many democratic nations have doctored their constituitions to give more powers to instituitions to ensure they are more independent and effective in promoting democracy.The lwas guide on the common tenates which promote Democratic values , without a standing constituition democracy is a shadow of itself .God bless mother Zambia .

I CRY ZAMBIA IS MY BELOVED COUNTRY