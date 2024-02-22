Should We Wait Until UPND Leave Power For The Police To Get The Courage To Arrest Hon Mweetwa ?- Thomas Sipalo

THOMAS Sipalo writes:-

TRIBALISM MUST NEVER BE ENTERTAINED….

Male Jackson Chama 30 of makeni was arrested yesterday 2 days after issuing tribal remarks on his tiktok page after a Kalomo man complained.on a trending Jackson was seen warning Tongas of hardships ahead after the UPND leave office.

Hon Chishimba Kambwili was also arrested and convicted over a similar offence yet his self confessed accomplice who is also an MP for Choma central constituency,UPND party spokes person as well as Govt Spokeperson is still roaming the streets despite self revealing that the two whilst jointly and acting together worked very well to orchestrate tribal remarks which were issued by Hon Kambwili.

Dr Fred M’membe of the Socialist Party reported the matter to the police but as usual our police haven’t disappointed in dragging their feets to arrest the suspect due to his current Govt position like they used to do with previous PeP individuals who are now so cheap and vulnerable for arrests by anyone wearing a uniform even wa G3 or Cadets can manage to lock them up.

What baffles me is how our Police officers become tight legged arresting serving Govt officials whilst too swift to arrest ordinary citizens,where is equity and fairness in the application of the law?

Should we also wait until UPND leave power or Hon Mweetwa get fired for the police to get the courage to arrest him ?

Why has our police been reduced to mare scavengers who just prey on ordinary poor citizens and persons whose political influence has expired?

Anyways the self confession of working together very well in issuing tribal remarks are preserved on the media,we shall exhume them mapepe yakapusuka,who thought that once powerful political figure could be reduced to ordinary kapususus who can be bundled and arrested for leisure whenever police get bored.

