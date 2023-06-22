SHOW US THE WITHDRAWAL SLIP FOR THE K 65 MILLION – KASAUTA DEMANDS

JUNE 22, 2023

LUSAKA – THE forfeited K65 million from female journalist, Faith Musonda has taken a different twist, with Parliament demanding the source of money.

During the question and answer session after a ministerial statement by acting Minister of Finance and National Planning Charles Milupi was delivered, Bweengwa Member of Parliament Kasauta Michelo said the question behind the K65 million should not be based on deposits made after the forfeiture, but should be based on the source of the money.

Mr Michelo said the deposit slip issue was meant to derail the matter from the true issue which is the name of the “boyfriend” who gave Ms Musonda the money.

“Minister, I just want to find out from you, when that money was discovered in Faith Musonda’s house, a certain politician rushed to the house and that politician went to negotiate ,that please we do not want to be tried in the courts of law.

Are we in the position to tell us the name of the boyfriend who provided the money to Faith?” he asked.

In his response, Acting Minister of Finance Charles Milupi said perpetrators behind issue surrounding the K65 million want to continue scratching a wound they created and so the matter will be investigated to the latter.

“They say Madam speaker, if one has a wound and you want that wound to heal, you stop scratching it. This matter was going off quietly, but certain people want to keep bringing it up, as a result the deposit slips have been explained, but there is also need to go into the source. Where did the money come from,” he said.

He disclosed that investigative offices have been asked to look into the matter to ascertain even which banks provided the bundles of money found because when it was recovered, the bundles indicated which banks it came from.

“And as a result of that, all the banks that had money coming from them as part of this amount will be called to account and state where it came from,” he said.