SIABUTUBA ASKS CATHOLIC PRIEST TO CLARIFY IF HE IS A POLITICIAN

Youth Development Organization – YDO Executive Director Partner Siabutuba has asked Catholic Priest Anthony Salangeta to clarify whether he is a politician or a clergyman.

Addressing a press briefing at Choma’s crystal lodge on Wednesday, Siabutuba said the clergyman’s mocking of President Hakainde Hichilema’s graphical presentation of economic performance is unfortunate and an abuse of the pulpit.

Siabutuba says it regrettable that such remarks came from a member of an organization that believes in social justice, which entails that people have the right to access correct information.

He has since urged the clergyman not to use the his excitement on the pulpit to misled the nation.

During Mass on Sunday this week, Father Anthony Salangeta said the poor people are not interested in understanding graphs but having food on their table.

