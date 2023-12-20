SIAMUNENE ALSO WANTS ZAMBIA CHANGED FROM REPUBLIC TO STATE

FORMER Minister of Defence Minister in the Edgar Lungu Administration, Richwell Siamunene, has backed calls by Mwinilunga Member of Parliament, Newton Samakayi, of turning Zambia from a Republic to a State.

Siamunene tells Byta FM News in an interview that under a Federal State, each Province will be in-charge of its own affairs, with a dedicated budget thereof, hence speeding up development.

The former Sinazongwe Lawmaker adds that doing so will enable each region benefit from its resources and focus on its competitive advantage in pursuing economic growth.

Siamunene is further of the firm view that Federalism will curb elements of tribalism across the country as individuals will be fully involved in the development of their vicinities.

Mwiinilunga Member of Parliament in North Western Province, Newton Samakayi, is of the belief that operating under the principles of a Federal State will iron out tribalism and spur speedy development.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9