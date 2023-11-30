Side chick who sued sugar daddy for refusing to take care of her needs loses case

Ghana’s Accra High Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a woman who accused her “sugar daddy” of sexual harassment and failing to fulfill some promises he made to her. Per Graphic Online, the court also slapped the plaintiff Deborah Seyram Adablah with an $800 cost.

Adablah made the news in the West African nation after she filed the lawsuit against Ernest Kwasi Nimako – a former Chief Finance Officer of a bank. Adablah had claimed she and Nimako started their affair after the bank the defendant worked at took her in as a National Service Personnel.

But the judge on Wednesday declared that though the relationship between Adablah and Nimako was deemed immoral and frowned upon by society, the plaintiff’s filed writ had no reasonable cause of action.

The court ruled that it could not give judicial stamps to the case because of the foundation of their relationship. “You cannot recover the price of something you have committed into an immoral act,” the court stated.

Prior to Wednesday’s ruling, the defendant had filed an application seeking the court to dismiss Adablah’s case. The plaintiff filed the lawsuit in January, claiming that Nimako, who she calls her “sugar daddy”, made a host of promises to her, Graphic Online reported.

Adablah claimed Nimako promised to buy her a car, take care of her accommodation costs for three years, give her $250 monthly as a stipend, marry her after divorcing his wife, and also provide her with money to set up a business.

She alleged that Nimako registered the car in his name and later reclaimed it after she used it for just one year. She also said Nimako failed to cover her accommodation costs for the three years as promised, adding that he only paid for one year.

The plaintiff in the dismissed lawsuit had asked the court to order Nimako to register the car in her name and also hand the vehicle back to her. She also asked the court to order Nimako to provide her with money so she could “start a business to take care of herself as agreed by the plaintiff and the defendant.” She also asked the court to order Nimako to settle the remaining accommodation arrears – which is for two years.

She further requested that the court order the defendant to cover her medical costs for the “side effect of a family planning treatment” that Nimako made her do to prevent her from getting pregnant.