SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES POLICE IG MUSAMBA DAMANDING PROBE INTO CRIMES COMMITTED DURING PF ADMINISTRATION

UPND CADRE SIKAILE SIKAILE WRITES MUSAMBA DAMANDING PROBE INTO CRIMES COMMITTED DURING PF ADMINISTRATION

By Fox Correspondent

A Choma UPND cadre Sikaile Sikaile has urged Inspector General of Police Graphel Musamba to investigate alleged crimes committed during the former PF regime.

In his demand letter address to Musamba, Sikaile wants a progress report on investigations into the violence committed during former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s rule.

According to Sikaile, he wants the police to tell the nation who killed Mapenzi Chibulo, Vesper Simnzhila, Frank Mugala, Kennedy Mudenda and Hagai Chileshe.

In his letter, Sikaile is also demanding to know who was behind the gassing that rocked the country between 2019 and 2020.

He has further asked Musamba to tell the nation the progress made in investigating admitted Petauke Independent Member of Parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda for assaulting police officers at the Lusaka Central Police years back.

Sikaile has also demanded that the investigations against Banda should extend to violence against former Post Reporter who was forced to drink Banda’s urine.