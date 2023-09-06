SIKANZE COP DEFILES FELLOW OFFICERS CHILD

POLICE in Lusaka have detained one of their own officers who is said to have defiled a four-year child of a fellow cop in Sikanze Camp on Saturday evening.

Sources told Kalemba that Ernest Tembo aged 36 is detained at Kabwata Police Station after the victim identified him as the perpetrator.

“On the fateful day, the officer in question gave his seven-year old son a phone to play with while he took advantage of his neighbour’s daughter around 20:00 hours,” the source narrated to Kalemba.

“The mother of the victim only noticed later in the night when she woke she wanted to take the victim to the toilet that her privates parts were bloody. Upon being asked what happened, the young girl revealed that the officer had sexually assaulted her,” the source added.

On the strength of the child’s revelation, the matter was reported to Kabwata Police Station leading to the arrest of Tembo who works from Kanyama Police Station.

Police Deputy public Relations officer, Danny Mwale confirmed the incident and arrest of the suspect to Kalemba.

The abuse of a child in a defence force camp comes barely two weeks since the devastating story of a 5-year-old girl that was brutally defiled and sodomised by a 28-year-old neighbor in Lusaka’s Apollo Barracks.