SILAVWE ASKS UPND GOVT, DID KAIZER ZULU COMMIT THOSE CRIMES ON BEHALF OF GOVT FOR AG TO PAY K1.4 MILLION IN COMPENSATION

On October 4th October, 2023 the Attorney General, Mr Kabesha Mulilo entered a consent judgement to pay a “small amount” of K350,000 each plus K150,000 in legal fees to Benard Nshindo, Sengel Wayo Jere, Saul Masikoti and Mason Mweemba.

This is in case were the 4 had sued Mr. Kaizer Zulu and his group for beating them and causing them gross mental stress and anguish.

1. How can the whole State pay over K1.4 million plus of tax payers money for Mr Kaizer Zulu’s crime or bad behavior?

2. Was Mr Kaizer Zulu beating the 4 people on behalf of the State or Government?

There’s no doubt that Mr Kaizer Zulu must be made to pay for his conduct when he was in the corridors of power but it should be done in his own person.

Let’s not be mistaken, Mr Kabesha only entered in this bizarre biased judgement because the people involved are suspected UPND members or supporters.

The 4 beaten people are close to senior UPND Government officials, if not the Republican President himself.

This is nothing less than day light robbery of state money using legal process. This immoral white collar plunder is extremely repugnant, it must be condemned and stopped.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.