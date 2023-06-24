SILAVWE HAILS DEBT RESTRUCTURING

I would like to congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema and the new dawn administration for successfully reaching an agreement with our country’s creditors in resolving the debt overhang.

Indeed I strongly agree with the sentiments attributed to the Minister of Finance, Hon. Musokotwane on the same that the “agreement marks a crucial milestone in our country’s efforts to improve and strengthen the economy.” This achievement is good for our country.

As I have consistently done so, I repeat my call to all our creditor’s for a total debt cancellation to give our country unrestrained chance to consolidate economic development for future generations by not preoccupy them with debt repayments hence perpetuating poverty. Well done President HH and Team.👏

Silavwe Jackson.

President.

GPZ

Issued: 23/06/23