SILAVWE HAPPY ZAMBIA DISSOCIATED ITSELF FROM HOMOS3XUALITY

GOLDEN Party Zambia – GPZ leader Jackson Silavwe says he is delighted to learn that Zambia has disassociated itself from the promotion of equality for all individuals, including homos3xuals.

Silavwe highlights that this is contained in the collective Declaration of the Summit for Democracy communique posted on the US State Department website.

He explains that Zambia has disassociated itself from the text in paragraph 8 which is talking about the issue.

Silavwe believes that this shows that voices against homos3xuality are being heard and respected by other Democratic states.

He says nations must respect the values and principles of each democratic nation, in the quest to fine tune democracy.

