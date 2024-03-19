Simate Simate confirmed as Zambia Daily Mail MD

ZAMBIA Daily Mail Limited board has appointed Simate Simate as the company managing director following ratification by Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

Zambia Daily Mail is a public newspaper that is a member of IDC.

Mr Simate’s appointment is effective March 1, 2024.

In a staff memorandum dated March 15, 2024, Zambia Daily Mail board chairperson Belly Dubeka is hopeful that Mr Simate will play a vital role in steering the organisation to greater heights.

In addition to this role, Mr Simate, who has been acting in the position for more than two years, will also provide oversight over affairs of Times of Zambia.

“The board of directors wishes to congratulate Mr Simate on this appointment and wish him, the management team and, indeed, all the staff success as they together embark on this journey to steer the organisation to greater heights,” said Mr Dubeka.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail