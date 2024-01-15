SIMON MWEWA GETS BAIL

SIMON MWEWA STILL IN CUSTODY YET TO MEET BAIL CONDITIONS

By Darius Choonya

A Lusaka businessman and vlogger Simon Chitambala alias Simon Mwewa Lane is still in custody yet to meet bail conditions.

He has so far spent five days in custody after being convicted.

The Lusaka Magistrate’s Court has granted him bail of K 20,000 in his own recognizance with two working sureties in the like sum.

This follows his application for bail pending hearing of his appeal on the six months sentence slapped against him on charges of malicious damage to property.

In this matter, Mr. Mwewa deflated tyres on Lusaka businessman Benjamin Chalamuka’s minibus which was parked near Simoson Building at City Market.

In passing judgement, the court ruled that Mr. Mwewa acted so irresponsible by damaging tyres of a passenger bus.-

Diamond TV