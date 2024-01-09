SIMON MWEWA LANE JAILED SIX MONTHS

By Darius Choonya

Lusaka businessman and vlogger Simon Chitambala popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane has been jailed to six months simple imprisonment on charges of malicious damage to property.

In this matter, Mr.Mwewa deflated tyres on a minibus which was packed near Simoson Building at City market.

More details later