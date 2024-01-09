SIMON MWEWA LANE JAILED SIX MONTHS
By Darius Choonya
Lusaka businessman and vlogger Simon Chitambala popularly known as Simon Mwewa Lane has been jailed to six months simple imprisonment on charges of malicious damage to property.
In this matter, Mr.Mwewa deflated tyres on a minibus which was packed near Simoson Building at City market.
Fake News….. Why do you wish Simon bad ALWAYS???
HIS FATHER was prudent enough to LEAVE him with ALL THAT WEALTH.
LEAVE SOMETHING for your children too.