Simon Mwewa Moved To Mukobeko Prison, As Complainant Seeks Compensation

SIMON MWEWA’S COMPLAINANT SEEKS COMPENSATION

By Darius Choonya

A Lusaka businessman Benjamin Chalamuka wants a convicted vlogger Simon Chitambala, alias Simon Mwewa Lane, to compensate him for loss of his business.

In this matter, Mr. Mwewa deflated tyres on Mr. Chalamuka’s minibus which was parked near Simoson Building at City Market.

In an interview with Diamond News, Mr. Chalamuka says since the incident, his bus has not been moving for being an exhibit in the court matter.

He says this has resulted in him losing income.

On Tuesday January 10, 2024, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court jailed Mr. Chitambala for six months simple imprisonment on charges of malicious damage to property.

Mr. Chitambala has since been moved to Mukobeko Correctional Facility to serve his sentence.

