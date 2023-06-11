SINAZONGWE COUNCIL K500 000 SCAMMING CASE COMING UP JUNE 23

THE case involving Pricca Earth Moving Institute Director on allegations of scamming Sinazongwe Town Council, money amounting to over K500, 000 is coming up for hearing on the 23rd of June.

Preston Hamweene was arrested together with another officer at TEVETA in may this year for the offense of forging documents and successfully training over 60 students under CDF Bursaries from Sinazongwe Constituency.

The Institute between September and November last year managed to get a contract and went ahead to train students under CDF despite warnings from TEVETA.

TEVETA disowned Pricca Earth Moving Institute which trained students under CDF Bursaries without being recognized.

When information emerged, the Sinazongwe Local Authority claimed that the school was registered and the due process was followed when selecting to train students.

