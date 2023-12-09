SINCE WHEN DID THE POLICE BECOME UNDERTAKERS ASKS SILAVWE

… says even in his death Tutwa Ngulube remains a threat to UPND.

Mufulira, Saturday, December, 09, 2023 [Smart Eagles]

Golden Party of Zambia President Jackson Silavwe has questioned the rationale behind police’s decision to cancel former Kabwe Central member of parliament Tutwa Ngulube’s memorial service which was scheduled to take place in Kabwe today.

Heavy armed battalion of police officers surrounded the house of Tutwa Ngulube after word went round that former President Edgar Lungu was among the people scheduled to attend the memorial service.

Speaking when he featured on Yours FM in Mufulira, Mr. Silavwe said the UPND Government and President Hichilema are being unfair to Tutwa’s family, friends and associates by canceling the memorial service on flimsy grounds.

Mr. Silavwe asked whether the police have now become undertakers and have started policing funeral gatherings.

He said it seems the late Tuwa Ngulube remains a threat to UPND even in his death.

” Ever since did the police become undertakers, they are being unfair to Tutwa’s family. It is the duty of the police to make the procession peaceful and not interfere with the family memorial service. Tutwa Ngulube was a well known figure who had associates, friends and relatives who would have loved to be part of the memorial service,” He said.

Mr. Silavwe said President Hichilema should learn to treat people well and stop being vindictive.

” If the actual funeral was peaceful what more the memorial service. The real intention here is that President Hichilema does not want us the opposition to meet because he feels threatened. If he can mistreat the dead what about us who are alive,” Mr. Silavwe said.