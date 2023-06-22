Singer Ava Max Slapped On Stage At Los Angeles Concert

American singer and songwriter, Amanda Ava Koci, known professionally as Ava Max, has been slapped by a male fan while performing on stage.

This is following the Bebe Rexha incident where she took a hit from a tossed phone by a fan.

During a live show Tuesday night in Los Angeles, Ava Max was slapped after some fans rushed at her on the stage, TMZ reported on Wednesday.

In the video, the fan slapped her, even as security was dragging him off the stage.

Ava Max explained later that she suffered a scratch injury around her eye area.

Credit: Twitter | DailyLoud