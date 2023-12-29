Singer, Johnny Drille, Wife Welcome Their First Child

Nigerian singer,Johnny Drille, and his wife, Rima Tahini, have welcomed their first child.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Drille revealed that their daughter, Amaris Ighodaro, was born on November 17, 2023.

Expressing the joy of holding their child for the first time, Drille, said wrote, “AMARIS ESOHE IGHODARO | 11.17.23

“Six weeks ago today, we held in our arms our daughter for the first time. It’s hard to explain but it’s the most miraculous thing I’ve ever known.

“Never felt a greater sense of purpose to protect and to nurture. Everyday I pray to God to help me be the best father for our daughter, so help me God

“Dear #rimouuune I’m in awe of your strength, I’ve seen you go through real pain the last few months, but you stayed strong for our baby, and for me. Been watching you take on motherhood with so much grace. Something more exciting about raising this child with you.”

Drille announced his marriage to fans on July 4, 2023.

He and his partner, Tahini, tied the knot in a low-key wedding on January 4, 2022.

Credit: Instagram | johnnydrille