Singer Ne-Yo Files To Get Parental Rights Of His Two Children

American singer and songwriter, Shaffer Smith, known professionally as Ne-Yo, has filed to get parental rights for his two youngest children he had with girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, which led to a divorce from his ex-wife, Crystal Renay.

Ne-Yo has asked the court for parentage of his two sons, Braiden and Brixton, and for joint legal and physical custody of them, TMZ reported on Friday.

He said they had Braiden in 2021 and Brixton just last February, adding that he was also hoping they’d be eligible to inherit from him as if they were born in wedlock.

The singer and Renay filed for divorce last year in Atlanta and are officially ex-spouses with court documents.

He noted that he had fathered a child with Bagnerise during his marriage and Renay, on the other hand, claimed she’d been taking care of their three children since their divorce.

Ne-Yo said that he was simply enjoying his single life for now, but his lover had been keeping him in her social media posts lately.