SINKAMBA ADVISES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ON CALLS TO SEPARATE BAROTSELAND FROM ZAMBIA

By Prudence Siabana

Green Party Leader Peter Sinkamba says the resurfacing of the Barotseland Agreement issue is a golden opportunity for President Hakainde Hichilema to confront the issue head-on.

Recently, the Linyungandambo of Barotseland in Western Province wrote to President Hichilema seeking audience to resolve issues surrounding the Barotseland Agreement.

Commenting on this development, Mr. Sinkamba says resident Hichilema must garner courage and run a referendum in Barotseland only, in order to resolve secession questions in an authoritative and democratic manner so as to put the matter to rest.

Mr Sinkamba notes that neither the former Patriotic Front in government and the UPND party in government has the Barotseland secession issue in their manifestos hence no policy has been formulated up to now aimed at resolving this issue.

The Green Party Leader has since urged the head of state not to bury his head in the sand, as doing so would be doing a great disservice to the country.

PHOENIX NEWS