Sishuwa Sishuwa commends HH for appointing “competent” Kalunga, Komakoma to Human Rights Commission

Sishuwa Sishuwa commends HH for appointing “competent” Kalunga, Komakoma to HRC

He writes:

I commend the President of #Zambia for appointing Felicity Kalunga and Joe Komakoma to the Human Rights Commission. The two are qualified and competent professionals who should help resurrect the presently moribund Commission, if they bring to their roles the same zeal they have shown in civil society and academia.

Although l cannot speak to the competence of those appointed to the board of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) because l do not know them, the appointment of the board itself is long overdue and commendable.

The FIC, which did remarkable work under the effective leadership of Mary Chirwa and John Kasanga, has operated without a board since December 2021 when Hichilema dissolved the previous one that exposed the financial crimes and dodgy dealings of the PF administration.

I hope the new leadership will emulate the example of Chirwa and Kasanga in investigating and publicising similar crimes under the current government.