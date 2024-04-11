Six arrested over killing of South African Kaizer Chiefs footballer

Six men have been arrested in connection with the killing of South African footballer Luke Fleurs.

The 24-year-old Kaizer Chiefs star was shot dead in a car-jacking at a petrol station in Johannesburg last week.

In a statement, police said that the six suspects were arrested in Soweto on Wednesday morning.

The police say they believe the “suspects are part of a syndicate that is responsible for car hijackings” in the Gauteng province.

Investigators are still actively searching for more suspects.

Officers said they had recovered the footballer’s car – which had been stripped – on Monday.

Mr Fleurs was waiting to be attended to at the petrol station when he was approached by unknown gunmen, who ordered him to get out of the vehicle, authorities say.

The police said one of the suspects then shot him once on the upper body.

Kaizer Chiefs, one of South Africa’s most popular clubs and 12-time league champions, described his death as “tragic”.

Mr Fleurs joined Kaizer Chiefs last year, having previously played for SuperSport United.

The former Under-23 international represented South Africa at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa said he was “saddened that yet another life has been cut short due to violent crime”.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Friday.