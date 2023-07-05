SIX OF THE 15 CRIMINALS WHO STAGED ROBBERY AT KINGSLAND CITY ARRESTED

POLICE in Lusaka have arrested six out of the 15 suspected criminals who staged a robbery inside Kingsland City in Ibex Hill area and stole scaffolds and armored cables.

The criminals who were armed with machetes and other offensive weapons, tied the security guards before stabbing them in their hands with sharp instruments.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale said the incident occurred today, July 4, 2023 around 02:30 hours in Lusaka’s Ibex Hill area.

Mr Mwale said investigations revealed that the security guards saw the criminals at one of the yards and quickly alerted the Police at Ibex Police Station before confronting them.

“The suspects overpowered the security guards who they assaulted with sharp instruments,” he said.

Mr Mwale said officers who rushed to the scene pursued the suspects and managed to apprehend six suspects and recovered stolen goods valued at K88,000.

He said a Mitsubishi Canter bearing registration number ABD 5153 which carried the stolen property was also impounded.

Mr Mwale said the he security guards were rushed to the hospital where they are receiving medical attention.

He said a manhunt for the nine other suspects has been launched.