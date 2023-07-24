SIXTH (6) PRESIDENT, DR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU MOURNS MRS. JANET MALUPENGA.

Kabwe, Monday (25th, July 2023)

Sixth Republican President , Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu this morning joined friends and family members in paying his last respect to Mrs. Janet Malupenga, who died last week Friday.

The late Mrs. Janet Malupenga was the mother to former information and broadcasting permanent secretary Amos Malupenga.

The former President was accompanied to kabwe by patriotic front acting President Hon. Given Lubinda and several PF functionaries who included former Cabinet Ministers, Members of the PF Central Committee and the Kabwe provincial team led by their Chairman Mr. Billy Sichamba

MHSRIP 😪.

📸 Andy luki jr/ Grindstone Television Zambia | Wednesday 25th July, 2023 |