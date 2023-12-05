Sliding country back to days of trauma will not be tolerated, UPND SG Imenda tells Lungu

Sliding country back to days of trauma will not be tolerated, Imenda tells Lungu

By Fanny Kalonda

SLIDING the country back to days of trauma will not be tolerated, UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda has warned former president Edgar Lungu.

In a statement on Saturday, Imenda urged Lungu to conduct issue based politics devoid of ill will.

“We take this opportunity to appeal to the former president of the republic of Zambia Edgar Lungu to conduct issue based politics devoid of ill will as such days when the country used to be engulfed in anarchy are long gone. Sliding the country back to days of trauma will not be tolerated. And on this we are serious. We shall not allow it,” he said. “To our UPND members, we call for continued unity and peaceful coexistence at all times even in the face of provocation from some selfish opposition political parties that thrive on anarchy.”

And Imenda said the will of the people will always prevail in the governance of the country.

He said the recently held by-elections demonstrated the political maturity and democracy at work under the current administration.

“The peaceful atmosphere that characterised the by-election in Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge district in Luapula Province, Mwambeshi Ward of Nsama district in Northern Province and Sankolonga Ward of Mwandi district in Western Province is a clear testament of the civility that the UPND new dawn government under President Hakainde Hichilema has brought on the political arena,” said Imenda. “It further demonstrates the political maturity and democracy at work under the current administration resulting in the people’s will prevailing. The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to reiterate that the will of the people will always prevail in the governance of the country, especially under the UPND new dawn government’s tenure. The victory recorded by the UPND in Mwambeshi and Sankolonga wards where our candidates Kabuta Elvis and Balengu Simakando were duly elected as members of the Nsama and Mwandi council respectively is a clear demonstration of the continued confidence placed by the people of the two areas and Zambians at large in the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. For our colleagues, the PF, who emerged victorious in Kabuta Ward of Nchelenge district, we congratulate them for the victory as this demonstrates the highest level of democracy existing under the current leadership of President Hichilema.”- The Mast