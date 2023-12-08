Slovenian Club sacks Nigerian footballer for impregnating Club President’s daughter

A Slovenian football club has reportedly sacked a Nigerian player for getting the club president’s daughter pregnant.

It has been reported that an unnamed Nigerian football player in Slovenia has been fired by his club for impregnating the daughter of the president of the second division outfit just six months after he joined them.

According to Ghana Soccernet, the player whose name has been withheld, was fired for ‘gross misconduct and indiscipline’ over the pregnancy which he has claimed full responsibility.

The publication also reports that there are four Nigerians players (Bede Osuji, Temitope Nelson, Gerald Chiyoke and Sulaiman Adedoja) registered with second-tier clubs in Slovenia, but it’s unclear which of them is involved in the pregnancy scandal.

The player involved in the pregnancy scandal is said to have returned to Nigeria and he is worried about the well-being of his girlfriend and her pregnancy. He is now considering involving FIFA into the situation following the club’s decision to sack him after only joining them in May 2019.

Narrating his ordeal, he said:

” I signed a three year deal with the option of another year but last month I ran into trouble when my girlfriend who happens to be the daughter of the president said she was pregnant for me”, he said.

” The club got to know about it and summoned me for a meeting. I got there and admitted that I am responsible for the pregnancy and I was told to stay at home and not to be seen around the club premises until I am instructed to return.

” A week later I was called to the office and told that my agent has been informed about their plans to terminate my contract for gross misconduct and indiscipline. The news came to me as a surprise because I have not been found wanting in any area since I arrived the club six months ago”.

” My agent called me up and said we should file a case with FIFA that he has a recording of the president saying my contract was terminated for having an affair with his daughter. She’s an adult for God sake, we both love each other and decided to have a child.

” Now I don’t know what will happen to her and the child since I’m back in Nigeria. They have forced her to block me on all social media platforms so we have not been communicating. The few friends I made at the club are also scared of speaking to me about her apparently they don’t want to run into trouble with the team. I’m confused right now”, he concluded.