Snoop Dogg recalls how his weed nearly ruined his relationship with Michael Jackson

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg touched on Michael Jackson’s reaction after he blew weed at him during an encounter. Per Vibe, the Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper recalled the incident when Cohen asked if he and the King of Pop had ever met before he died.

Snoop answered in the affirmative and recalled an encounter where they performed at a show for French fashion designer Christian Audigier. “Me and Mike was family,” the 52-year-old said.

“His family and my family love each other. We have a record that never came out together. We never had issues…Only issue me and Mike had was we was at, what was that thing? Ed Hardy, Christian Audigier. He had an event in Vegas where they have all the clothes and all of that, so he had performers.”

Snoop then explained that he was smoking weed in his dressing room when he was informed the Billie Jean singer was nearby – though he initially had doubts.

“He had Michael Jackson perform, Snoop Dogg perform, but where he messed up, he put Michael Jackson’s dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg, so Snoop Dogg is there doing this,” Snoop said in reference to the weed he was smoking.

“Mm-hmm, and they like, ‘You know, Michael Jackson’s dressing room is next door.’ I’m like, ‘No it ain’t.’ They like, ‘Yeah, [right] there,’ so I’m like, ‘Hold on.’ Open the door,’” Snoop recalled, adding that he encountered the legendary singer when he exhaled weed after opening the door.

“Yeah. He’s right there looking at me. He said, ‘Snoop, don’t do that,’” he mimicked in Jackson’s voice.

Snoop in the interview also provided further details about the unreleased song he did together with Jackson. The rapper told Cohen that he was among several artists that featured on the record. He also said it was made for charity.

“I gotta find out. It’s a record that was done for some sort of, you know, he did records for the world. It was like some peaceful, a whole lot of artists on it record,” he said.

“He called me one night, and it was crazy because the way his voice came through the phone, he was like, ‘Snoop, it’s Mike. I have this song I want you to get on.’ I’m like, ‘Man, anything you want, Mike. It ain’t no problem. Talk to me.’ Then, after we got past the song, he was like, ‘My mom always said that you look like someone in my family. I think we’re related.’”