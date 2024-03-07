SO-CALLED LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN COURT OVER HOTEL DEBT

Mafinga PF MP in court over unpaid hotel bills MAFINGA PF member of parliament Robert Chabinga has been taken to court by Mapalo Lodge ‘the hotel’ for non-payment of hospitality services amounting to K62,530 which he accrued five years ago.

Hotel manager Noah Mutoti has lodged a complaint against Chabinga before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for leaving a hotel without clearing his bills.

According to the complaint, Mutoti said between March 14, and June 30, 2016, Chabinga requested and received hospitality services at the hotel located in Lusaka’s Chudleigh area, food, beverages, lodging, and accumulated a bill of K62,530. He said after checking out of the hotel on June 30, 2016, the former Post Newspaper liquidation manager purported to make a payment of K52,000 by issuing cheque No. 000054 at Barclays Bank account No. 0000001008495. Mutoti submitted that the cheque was however dishonoured by the bank due to insufficient funds and it bounced. Mutoti stated that out of courtesy, he attempted to resolve