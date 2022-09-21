So just because i say President HH is my father you pour all that hate on me- Binwell Mpundu



Binwell Chansa Mpundu

UKWANGALA TABAPATIKISHA.ONE MANS MEAT IS ANOTHER MAN’S POISON,ONE’S EX IS ANOTHER’S NEW CATCH.ELO AKONI KEKALA PAMUSAMBO KATEMENWE.

So just because i say President HH is my father you pour all that hate on me,you even unleash all your tuma bloggers to assasinate my character and insult me.



You even have the guts to call me a chancer ,a thief ,ungrateful ,betrayer and a womaniser just because i have said whoever marries your mother becomes your father??

When you left me and made me leave the PF that i had helped build by force you today can have the guts to call me names for choosing the people over myself.I should not work with the government of the day because that will injure your tuma egos??

Kwena mwalikwata ichibeleshi,you have that gut.You called us ambitious, disgruntled and chased us like idiots today ati Chancer ??

Anyway today I’m in a good mood i will come back to you .But let me tell you one thing, God is now in charge of my destiny not any man.If i choose to Join Zadeco i will do so with having to think twice .I will do anything for the people of Nkana because now its about them and not about myself.

Anso imweeeee …….ok let me leave it here .