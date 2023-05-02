NINSHI ULYA ALETONTONKANYA OLO NINSHI, ASKS HICHILEMA


“We had a police permit and the bullet was put at the back of her head. It was meant for me. So when umuntu alelanda ati ndebwelelapo what does he think you are? What does he think the children of Joseph Kaunda, Lawrence Banda, Mapenzi Chibulo … Matapa? What does he think about those women who were thrown in a cell together with me? Ninshi ulya aletontonkanya olo ninshi (Is that person thinking or what?” asked President Hakainde Hichilema.

