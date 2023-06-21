Soccer Africa analyst Mamadou Gaye watched the Elephants’ defeat to Zambia

African football analyst Mamadou Gaye was at Ndola’s Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The Soccer Africa pundit was cheering on his countrymen as they battled it out with Zambia.

Unfortunately Ivory Coast suffered a 3-0 defeat to Zambia as the 2012 African Champions went top of Group H.

Zambia booked their spot in next year’s AFCON following the victory over Côte d’Ivoire.

Mamadou came under fire from Zambians after he downplayed Zambia’s triumph over Ivory Coast in the 2012 African Cup of Nations.

After missing the last three editions, Zambia returns to Africa’s premier football showpiece rejuvenated under Avram Grant.

The Lubambo Musonda captained side have recorded a third straight win.

Ivory Coast’s Mamadou Gaye with Zanaco legend Desmond M’ngawa