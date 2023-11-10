SOCIAL MEDIA REPORTS THAT MINES MINISTER OWNS THE MANSION UNDER CONSTRUCTION ARE LIES AND MALICIOUS – CHINULA

The Media Director in the office of the Member of Parliament for Chililabombwe constituency, Kachinga S. Chinula, emphatically refutes assertions suggesting that the Chililabombwe lawmaker Hon. Paul CC Kabuswe mp is constructing a residence in the State Lodge area or any other part of Zambia. Chinula categorizes these allegations as malicious, driven by an intent to besmirch the commendable efforts of the new government and the Chililabombwe legislator.

He calls upon those responsible for this malicious attack to present their evidence to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. Expressing bewilderment at the choice to publicize such claims on social media instead of approaching institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission, Chinula emphasizes the need for a proper investigative process.

Chinula underscores that the motivations behind these claims seem rooted in dissatisfaction with the exemplary performance of Kabuswe and President Hichilema, particularly in their achievements regarding KCM. He urges all media outlets to uphold accuracy in their reporting, emphasizing the importance of verifying allegations before disseminating articles. Chinula advocates for a shift towards investigative journalism, discouraging the adoption of simplistic “copy and paste” practices that can adversely impact the nation through misinformation.

CREDIT: Citizen TV Zambia