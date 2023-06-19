SOCIALIST PARTY HAPPY WITH HICHILEMA’S TRIP TO RUSSIA, UKRAINE

By Michael Nyumbu

SOUTHERN Province Socialist Party Spokesperson Masauso Lulanga has praised President Hakainde Hichilema for Joining other African Heads of State in negotiating for the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

And Lulanga thinks President Hichilema is a good negotiator, saying his joining of the delegation meeting Ukrainian and the Russian President will put Zambia on the world map.

He told Byta FM Zambia News that the gesture by Hichilema is positive and he the Head of State is worthy to be described as a world leader.

Lulanga has since branded Ukraine and Russia as sister countries that should always live in harmony.

He further appealed to Russia not interfere in the political affairs of Ukraine if peace and unity was to be promoted between the two.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9