SP IS THE ONLY VEHICLE THAT WILL LIBERATE THE SUFFERING ZAMBIANS – TRYMORE MWENDA

…as he assumes the Chairmanship of the party’s Election Sub-Committee

Lusaka, Thursday, January 4, 2024 (Smart Eagles)

The Socialist Party (SP) has appointed Trymore Mwenda as Chairperson for the Election Sub-Committee and Member of the National Council Management Committee.

In his acceptance of the appointment speech at the party secretariat in Lusaka, Wednesday, Mr Mwenda said he has accepted to work with the SP due to his realization that it is the only party that is capable of liberating the country from its economic struggles among others.

He indicated that SP is the only vehicle that will stabilize the economy.

“I am Trymore Mwenda that has just been appointed and that has just accepted the appointment as chairman for the election sub-committee under the only vehicle that will liberate the suffering Zambians. The only vehicle that will stabilize the economy that is dwindling each and every day,” he said.

“I have accepted to work under the Socialist Party, under the able and accountable leadership president comrade Fred M’membe. I accept this appointment and I am coming to learn, and also to contribute to the already existing strong foundation that is attracting so many Zambians to join this movement.”

He described the party as an unstoppable movement.

“As chairman for the election sub-committee, I will work with existing structures to offer leadership and to ensure that whatever that is required in terms of elections is put in place. I am not going to work alone. I am going to work with everybody else in the team because this is the movement, a none stoppable movement,” he said.

“A movement that has come to ensure that the people of Zambia are given the power.”

Mr Mwenda has observed how the country has surrendered all the key economic sectors to foreigners.

He cited the mining and banking sectors as among those that are being run by foreigners.

“As it stands, we have no country to call Zambia, because everything is in the hands of foreigners. Talk about the mines, they are run by the foreigners, talk about the banks, are run by the foreigners. Talk about each and every sector of this country is in the hands of the foreigners. And therefore, I came to my realization that the only movement, the only vehicle that can liberate, that can bring the freedom to the people of Zambia, is the Socialist Party,” he has said.

“And therefore, I would love to thank the leadership for the trust that they have shown in me by giving me this position that requires a lot of concerted efforts. And therefore, I would love to thank the President, comrade Fred M’membe, the General Secretary and all the leaders that are in this movement.”