SOCIALIST PARTY MOURNS CHILIMA AND OTHERS

SP MOURNS CHILIMA AND OTHERS

We have received with immense sorrow and heartfelt grief, the tragic loss of the Vice- President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr Saulos K. Chilima, and others in the airplane accident.

Vice- President Chilima will be remembered for his selfless service and dedication to his country and it’s people up to the time of his death.

It is with sadness that I take this opportunity to express, on behalf of the Socialist Party and on my own behalf, our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, the Government of the Republic of Malawi and the people of Malawi in general.

May God grant them fortitude and strength during this period of pain and great difficulty.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party