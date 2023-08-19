SOCIALIST PARTY OFFICIAL VERY HAPPY WITH HH

SOCIALIST Party Southern Province Chairperson, Kelvin Chikwata has praised President Hakainde Hichilema on his firm stance and action against cadersim in markets and bus stations.

Speaking in an interview with Byta FM Zambia News, Thursday, Chikwata happily noted that the challenge of political party supporters harassing the public has remarkably improved in comparison to what obtained prior to the current administration.

Chikwata further noted the need to give due credit where one performs, unlike the habbit of always demonizing those in authority even where they have done well.

Chikwata was reacting to a Choma based youth, Brighton Shamainda, who alleged and cited incidents of some ruling party members in the district are violent against anyone inquiring on developmental matters.

For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9