SOCIALIST PARTY PRESIDENT FRED M’MEMBE DRAGGED TO COURT CHARGED WITH ESPIONAGE

The charge come after the lawyer and politician was featured in a documentary where he allegedly uttered words intended to be useful to a foreign power but could be prejudicial to Zambia’s safety.

M’membe is charged with Espionage, contrary to section 3 of the The State Securities Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that between August 26, and September 16, 2023, M’membe, jointly and while acting together with others for any purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of Zambia, communicated or gave some information.

The information in issue was published through a documentary which was communicated on different media platforms.

The said documentary was titled “The Grand Regional Scheme: How Foreign Powers and Local elites are destroying Africa Part 1” .

The information M’membe allegedly gave out by M’membe in a documentary shot by Zimbabwean media might be or is intended to be directly or indirectly useful to a foreign power or disaffected person.

The case came up before Lusaka magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli yesterday for mention only since it can only be tried by the HIgh Court.

After the charge was readout, M’membe, 64, said he understood the charge.

At his point, public prosector Lewis Loti informed the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had not yet issued instructions for the accused to be committed to the High Court for trial.

The case was adjourned to March 26 for mention and possible committal.

Patriotic Front faction secretary general Raphael Nakacinda is also charged with Espionage for featuring in the same documentary aired by Zimbabwean media.

Economic and Equity party president Chilufya Tayali and Given Lubinda were also featured in the same documentary.

