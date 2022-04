SOCIALIST PARTY SPONSERS 6 MEMBERS TO STUDY IN BRAZIL, LATIN AMERICA

Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe wrote :

This week we wish all the best to six Socialist Party members who are on an exciting mission to pursue four-year degree programmes in agroecology at the Latin American Institute of Agroecology, LaPa City, Paran√° State, Brazil.

The programme is supported by the Socialist Party Zambia in collaboration with Brazil’s Landless Workers Movement, MST.

So it is a temporary farewell to Leonard Chikasa, Jessica Chiposwa, John Zulu, Agness Phiri, William Nowanga and Asher Nankonde.

Revolutionary best wishes in your studies comrades!

Aluta Continua