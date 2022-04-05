SOCIALIST PARTY SPONSERS 6 MEMBERS TO STUDY IN BRAZIL, LATIN AMERICA

Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe wrote :

This week we wish all the best to six Socialist Party members who are on an exciting mission to pursue four-year degree programmes in agroecology at the Latin American Institute of Agroecology, LaPa City, Paraná State, Brazil.

The programme is supported by the Socialist Party Zambia in collaboration with Brazil’s Landless Workers Movement, MST.

So it is a temporary farewell to Leonard Chikasa, Jessica Chiposwa, John Zulu, Agness Phiri, William Nowanga and Asher Nankonde.

Revolutionary best wishes in your studies comrades!

Aluta Continua