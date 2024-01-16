SOCIALIST PARTY WRITES POLICE, ACCUSE UPND OF USING GRZ VEHICLES IN BY-ELECTIONS

16th January 2024

Mr Graphal Musamba,

The Inspector General of Police,

Zambia Police,

Lusaka.

Dear Mr Musamba,

Re. Use of Government Motor Vehicles in the Mpika and Shiwang’andu Ward By-election Campaigns

We have complained to the Electoral Commission of Zambia and the police about the UPND’s use of government motor vehicles in the by-election campaigns. Number plates are removed to conceal the identity of the motor vehicles.

By law, no motor vehicles are allowed to move without registration plates – even police and military motor vehicles have registration plates.

If this practice is allowed to continue, we will have no option but to effect citizen arrest and impound such motor vehicles.

We plead with your office to put a quick stop to this illegal practice.

Yours faithfully,

Dr Cosmas Musumali

General Secretary and First Vice-President of the Socialist Party

CC. Chairperson, Electoral Commission of Zambia

CC. Muchinga Province Commissioner of Police

CC. Officer-in-Charge Zambia Police, Mpika

CC. Officer-in-Charge Zambia Police, Shiwang’andu