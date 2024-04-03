SOCIALIST PRESIDENT FRED M’MEMBE HAS BEEN COMMITTED TO HIGH COURT FOR ESPIONAGE CHARGES

Socialist Party President FRED M’MEMBE has been committed to the High Court for trial in the matter where he is charged with espionage.

Dr. M’MEMBE’s committal follows the issuance of consent by the Director of Public Prosecutions-DPP – GILBERT PHIRI to prosecute the matter.

This came up today when Dr. M’MEMBE appeared before LUSAKA Magistrate KAWAMA MWAMFULI for mention.

Dr. M’MEMBE has been charged with espionage on account of his remarks in the ZIMBABWE documentary entitled “The Grand Regional Scheme: Its foreign powers and local tactics are destroying Africa”.

The remarks were allegedly prejudicial to the safety and interest of ZAMBIA.

Dr. M’MEMBE was alleged featured in the documentary in question, between August 26 and September 16, 2023.

He was consequently charged with espionage contrary to section three of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of ZAMBIA.