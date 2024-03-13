SOLDIER THREATENS TO SUE TEACHER WHO EXPOSED SON’S SUFFERING

A Zambia Army officer whose wife was on Monday sentenced to seven years imprisonment for perpetually assaulting his four-year-old son has threatened to sue his class teacher who exposed his suffering through a video.

Justine Bwalya is unhappy that his 29-year-old wife, Longwe Ngosa, was jailed and told this reporter after the verdict that he will sue the victim’s teacher, Naomi Chisola, who was at court when the judgment was passed.

“I will sue the teacher,” Mr Bwalya said after being asked if his wife, who is the victim’s step mother, wanted to appeal against the seven-year simple imprisonment.

Earlier, Mr Bwalya refused to speak to journalists saying, “You’re the last people I would want to talk to.”

The soldier also told journalists that the video evidence in which his son was narrating how Ngosa used to inflict injuries on him, sometimes with a knife or sjambok, as narrated by the victim, was fake.

And one of Ngosa’s relatives, who was weeping after the verdict, described it as unfair.

“Bamufyenga [they have judged her unfairly],” a woman said while avoiding cameras.

But the family of the victim’s late mother, who included his grandfather, said they were happy with the verdict but sad that the child will never mentally heal from the wounds inflicted on him.

Ngosa was found guilty of assault on a child, which attracts a minimum five-year jail term.

ZDM