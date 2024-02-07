Solicitor General’s $100,000 House Buy Above Board – Lawyers

SG’S $100,000 HOUSE BUY ABOVE BOARD – LAWYERS

Solicitor General Marshal Muchende’s lawyers have responded to the US$100,000 property he bought for his mother Dorothy Munkombwe, in Lusaka’s Kabulonga area saying it was genuinely acquired.

Sources say the house in question is the same one that has been placed on restriction order by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), who are also investigating the thousands of Dollars which flowed into Muchende’s account plus other transactions, including from Makeni Gardens owned by prominent businessman… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/sgs-100000-house-buy-above-board-lawyers/