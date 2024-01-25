Solution to kwacha depreciation is for HH to resign -Nawakwi

Former Finance Minister Edith Nawakwi has charged that the kwacha will continue on the same freefall trajectory as long as President Hakainde Hichilema remains in power.

The kwacha is currently buying and selling at K26.48 and K26.99 against $1 dollar as of yesterday.

And economists have warned that the kwacha performance against other major convertible currencies is expected to worsen if right policies are not swiftly put in place to arrest the current freefall experienced in the past months.

And Ms. Nawakwi who is also Forum for Democracy and Development-FDD says the continued deprecation of the Kwacha against major convertible currencies is a clear indication that President Hakainde Hichilema has lamentably failed to sustain the country’s economy.